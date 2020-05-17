Home > News > India > Covid-19 package: Govt to set up public health laboratories at block levels

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced setting up of public health laboratories at block levels, a move that will boost testing facilities in rural India.

To gear up for future health emergencies, the Centre plans to ramp up health infrastructure.

"Public expenditure on health will be increased. All districts will have an infectious diseases block. There will be integrated public health labs in all districts at the block level. Health and wellness centres in urban and rural areas will also be increased," the finance minister said while announcing the details of the economic stimulus package announced by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi Tuesday.

“Investments at the grassroots level will be ramped up in urban and rural areas and all districts will have infectious diseases hospital blocks," she said.

According to government data, there are 7,096 blocks in India.

India ranks among the countries spending the least on public health at only 1.3% of GDP. The country’s doddering health infrastructure has been strained while coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Health Policy envisaged public health spending of 2.5% of GDP by 2025.

The finance minister said the government also will encourage research by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and a national digital health mission will also be implemented.

Highlighting healthcare measures amid the pandemic, the finance minister said Prime Minister Modi had committed 15,000 crore, which includes 50 lakh insurance per person for health professionals.

"The government made sure that telemedicine comes into play, capacity building exercises have been taken up for protection of health workers, and amendment of the Epidemic Diseases Act was required, which was undertaken," said Sitharaman.

