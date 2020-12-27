"The PLI applicants are working very furiously and with everything possible at their command to fulfil the targets. Many of them will be able to complete it but not before early financial year (FY) 2021-22, and a handful will even be able to complete by March 2021. However, they are skating on thin ice because there could be many slips in these extraordinary circumstances," ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said in the letter.