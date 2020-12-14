Covid-19 pandemic a 'magnifying glass' for structural inequities: Azim Premji

Covid-19 pandemic a 'magnifying glass' for structural inequities: Azim Premji1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2020, 12:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Wipro Founder Chairman Azim Premji on Monday said the pandemic has been a "magnifying glass" for structural inequities and injustices that exclude millions of citizens from a life of basic dignity, and has made clear the fundamental role of public systems.
In a message showcased during Ficci's 93rd Annual General Meeting, Premji said the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked staggering human misery and tragedy and has been a sharp reminder that the economy is a part of society and that human well-being matters - in all its dimensions equally.
"The pandemic has also been a magnifying glass for all our structural inequities and injustices, which exclude hundreds of millions of our fellow citizens from a life of basic dignity. It has made clear that while markets and businesses have an irreplaceable role in a society, even more fundamental are the public goods and public systems," he added.
Premji noted that agenda for the nation must include food, shelter, safety and basic social security; equitable and high quality public education and public health systems; care for the planet and all life on it; elimination of any kind of prejudice and discrimination; and jobs and livelihoods that are just and fair.
"If all of us come together - governments, industry, civil society, politicians, the average citizen, and more - I am sure that this agenda can be fulfilled in large measure. And then we can truly hope to have a just, equitable, humane and sustainable society," Premji added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
