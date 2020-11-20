COVID-19 pandemic: Delhi did not collapse like New York, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi did not collapse during the pandemic, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, the chief minister said, "The peak in New York came on 6 April, 6,353 cases were recorded and 575 died. Compare this with Delhi's death toll. I am not happy that 98 people died in Delhi on the peak day. It should not have happened. But Delhi didn't collapse."

The national capital witnessed a huge surge in coronavirus cases since the end of October. Delhi recorded over 8,000 coronavirus cases for the first time on 11 November. However, the condition has been improved in the state, Kejriwal said. "In the past few days, we are getting some positive indicators. The positivity rate has come down to 10% from 15%," Kejriwal added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government announced a host measures on Thursday to prevent the COVID-19 spread in the capital. A fine of ₹2,000 will be imposed for not wearing masks or face cover in public. The government also asked the private hospitals to reserve 80% ICU beds for treating COVID-19 patients. The number of testing centres were increased to ramp up the testing facility in every district.

The number of containment zones increased to over 4,550 in the national capital amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Six districts in Delhi have more more than 400 COVID-19 containment zones - 743 (southwest), 705 (south), 587 (west), 543 (southeast), 490 (central Delhi) and 445 (northwest), according to the official data.

A door-to-door survey for identifying and testing people symptomatic for coronavirus in containment and densely packed areas of the city commenced on Friday. The survey will cover over 57 lakh people in containment zones, dense areas and identified clusters of virus transmission, officials said.

Vaccines should be distributed based on technical understanding and not politics, Kejriwal said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. “The whole world is waiting for a vaccine. The distribution plan will be done by the central government. If they ask for our suggestion then I think there should be no categories based on VIPs. Our corona warriors should be the first to get the vaccine. Then those with co-morbidities and vulnerable should get it. It should be based on technical and not politics," he said.

Delhi has reported over 5 lakh coronavirus cases since outbreak. At least 7,546 fresh cases were reported on Thursday. COVID-19 claimed more than 8,000 lives in the national capital.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via