COVID-19 pandemic: Delhi did not collapse like New York, says Arvind Kejriwal

Vaccines should be distributed based on technical understanding and not politics, Kejriwal said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. “The whole world is waiting for a vaccine. The distribution plan will be done by the central government. If they ask for our suggestion then I think there should be no categories based on VIPs. Our corona warriors should be the first to get the vaccine. Then those with co-morbidities and vulnerable should get it. It should be based on technical and not politics," he said.