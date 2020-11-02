Covid-19 pandemic threatens gains made in 3 decades: PMNCH

New Delhi: As covid-19 pandemic has severely threatened the major gains made in women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health and well-being over the last three decades , the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health (PMNCH), a global alliance on Monday released its strategy for 2021–2025 to mobilize and resource the partners to seek changes in policy, financing and services for women, children and adolescents. India too is the part of PMNCH, the world’s largest alliance in the area with over 1,000 partners across its 10 constituencies such as government and nongovernment organisations and professional groups.

The strategy document has taken into account that large inequities remain in health coverage and outcomes, along with a growing double burden of ill health: not only communicable diseases, but also noncommunicable disease (NCDs), injuries, violence and mental health. In some areas, the global health response has been inadequate, and will be compounded by the impact of covid-19.

The document has also highlighted that globally, health services are ill equipped to deal with 21st century economic, social and health challenges. Foremost among these are: climate change; sustained structural inequalities, worsening in many regions; weakening traditional institutions; in many countries, reductions in democratic and civic space; and now covid-19, the document said.

The strategy document has said that the key lesson with the covid-19 pandemic is that resilient health systems matter but are often lacking. “Covid-19 has resulted in critical declines in sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health services. Approximately 80 million babies risk missing routine immunizations," Rt Hon Helen Clark PMNCH Board Chair said in the foreword of the strategy document.

“Over 90% of students worldwide have been affected by school closures. The world faces a deep and sustained economic recession, and a reversal of significant recent progress towards the health-related and other Sustainable Development Goals," she said. While the global maternal mortality ratio (MMR, number of maternal deaths per 100,000 live births) is estimated to have fallen by 38% between 2000 and 2017, there are wide variations between countries. The report also noted that MMR in the least developed countries is more than 40 times higher than in Europe.

The Guttmacher-Lancet Commission found in 2017 that meeting the unmet need for contraception of 214 million women in developing regions would avert 67 million unintended pregnancies annually. Among adolescents and young adults, mental health disorders (anxiety and depression) and substance abuse (alcohol and drugs) are the leading causes of “years living with disability". Depressive disorders are the leading non-fatal health issue among females aged 15-19 years (2016) and suicide is a key public health concern for all adolescents.

The health challenges, the document noted, are exacerbated by the health and socioeconomic consequences of the covid-19 pandemic, whose full implications for health outcomes and rights are not yet known. However, there is no doubt that equitable and high-quality health services and systems matter more today than ever before, the strategy document said.

The PMNCH will pursue during the Strategy period to drive down preventable morbidity and mortality among maternal and newborn and child health, including stillbirths, by advocating vigorously for the inclusion of essential MNCH services in costed country benefits packages. It will also address morbidity and mortality relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights; politicization of SRHR and threats to rights. The alliance aims to uphold essential Sexual and reproductive health and rights interventions and ensure continuous progress in financing and equitable access to comprehensive SRHR packages.

The Partners’ Forum 2018, convened by PMNCH and the Government of India, was held in New Delhi on 12-13 December. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledged US$ 100 billion by 2025 for health services. India also launched its Strategy for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health 2018-2030. The Government of India has been a donor to PMNCH since 2014, recently doubling its annual commitment.

