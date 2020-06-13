Covid-19 pandemic worsened situation of elderly in India: Report

It has been observed that due to coronavirus a negative atmosphere has been created around older persons, who are termed as soft target of coronavirus. Today even younger family members hesitate to come close to their own elderly family members. Older persons are not only facing social restrictions but also family restrictions, imposed by their own respective families. Older persons suffering from medical complications are not able to visit their doctors. They are not able to interact and share their worries with their friends or relatives. All this has made life of older persons more critical and it is also affecting their health adversely.