Covid-19: Parties gear up for debate in a truncated monsoon session in September

Senior leaders of the opposition said the union government’s handling of the covid-19 pandemic, financial assistance to the states, economic slowdown, temporary suspension of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund and the push for One Nation, One Agriculture market could be some of the key issues that can be taken up. They added that it could be difficult to raise issues unitedly on the floor of the House because the seating will be more spread out to take care of social distancing norms.