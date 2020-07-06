Home >News >India >COVID-19 patient critical after attempting suicide at Delhi's AIIMS
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) (PTI)

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2020, 05:12 PM IST ANI

  • A man tried to commit suicide in Delhi's AIIMS while he was admitted there for COVID-19 treatment, said Delhi Police
  • In critical condition, man jumped from fourth floor of trauma centre in the hospital

NEW DELHI : A COVID-19 patient allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of AIIMS Trauma Centre on Monday, Delhi Police said.

The patient has been admitted in ICU and as per the doctors the condition of the patient is critical, DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya said.

Earlier in the day, a 34-year-old man, who was a native of West Bengal, jumped into Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad fearing that he was suffering from coronavirus.

On June 19, a 55-year-old COVID-19 positive patient committed suicide by hanging himself at a hospital in Haryana.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 6,97,413 cases including, 2,53,287 active cases, 4,24,433 cured and 19,693 deaths as of Monday.

