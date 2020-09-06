Covid-19 patient sexually abused by ambulance driver in Kerala

Pathanamthitta: A 19-year old woman COVID-19 patient was allegedly sexually abused by an ambulance driver while shifting her to first line treatment centre near here, police said on Sunday. The ambulance driver Noufal (29) was taken into custody on Sunday based on a complaint by the victim's mother to the hospital authorities and the police. He was dismissed from service, the Kanivu 108 Ambulance Services said in a release.

Pathanamthitta: A 19-year old woman COVID-19 patient was allegedly sexually abused by an ambulance driver while shifting her to first line treatment centre near here, police said on Sunday. The ambulance driver Noufal (29) was taken into custody on Sunday based on a complaint by the victim's mother to the hospital authorities and the police. He was dismissed from service, the Kanivu 108 Ambulance Services said in a release.

According to police, the incident occurred at Aranmula on Saturday. "We were informed by the hospital authorities after the victim told them about the incident and we took him into custody. We will take the statement of the girl later as she is not a position to explain her ordeal," the investigating officer told PTI. The girl was admitted to a hospital at Adoor on Saturday after she and her mother tested positive for coronavirus.

According to police, the incident occurred at Aranmula on Saturday. "We were informed by the hospital authorities after the victim told them about the incident and we took him into custody. We will take the statement of the girl later as she is not a position to explain her ordeal," the investigating officer told PTI. The girl was admitted to a hospital at Adoor on Saturday after she and her mother tested positive for coronavirus. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

While she was being shifted to the First Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) later, the driver sexually abused her.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the incident brought shame to the state. “We want the health minister to quit owning responsibility," said state president K Surendran.

The accused, who is in quarantine, would be produced in a court through a virtual mode, police said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Kerala