Home >News >India >Covid-19 patients play garba at Mumbai Covid centre. Watch viral video
Maharashtra: Patients perform 'Garba' with health workers at the Nesco Covid-19 Center in Mumbai.

Covid-19 patients play garba at Mumbai Covid centre. Watch viral video

1 min read . 10:25 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

  • In the video clip, some female patients are also seen watching the performance
  • Mumbai is one of the worst affected by COVID-19 in the county with nearly 2.43 lakh cases

On the occasion of Navratri, patients performed ‘Garba’ at a Covid-19 care centre in Mumbai. The patients at Nesco Covid center in Goregaon were accompanied by health workers. In the video, a number of COVID-19 patients with masks on their faces are seen performing garba along with health workers wearing PPE kits in a female ward. In the clip, some female patients are also seen watching the performance.

Watch the video: Patients perform garba with health workers in Mumbai

Mumbai is one of the worst affected by COVID-19 in the county with nearly 2.43 lakh cases and over 9,700 deaths reported from the metropolis so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state from the novel coronavirus with 1,83,456 active cases, 13,69,810 recovered people and 42,115 deaths so far.

