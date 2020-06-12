NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said covid-19 patients were treated “worse than animals" in Delhi, and sought response from the state government in a suo-motu cognizance taken on various reports highlighting the ill-treatment of patients and manhandling of bodies of the deceased.

The apex court bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, said “Covid-19 patients are treated worse than animals. In one case, a body was found in garbage."

Slamming the Delhi government for the way the bodies of deceased covid-19 patients were handled, the court said there was no adherence to the guidelines of the home ministry. Neither the patient’s family was being informed about the death nor were the bodies cremated/buried appropriately, it added.

The bench, comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah, also issued notices to the Centre and state governments of Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, besides Delhi.

"Let the notice be issued today itself and reply be filed under the signature of chief secretary of the concerned state or secretary of state health department," it said.

The chief secretaries have been directed to take a complete stock of the system of patient management and submit a detailed report on the management of staff, patients, ambulance and other covid-related necessities.

The case will be next heard on 17 June.

Justice Bhushan questioned the counsel for Delhi government over reports of a decline in covid-19 testing in the capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government in Delhi has been at the centre of a controversy over the covid-19 death figures and for reports of patients not being admitted in hospitals. In April, the government formed a three-member committee to look into the mismatch of death figures. Since then, there has been a sharp increase in the death tally in the national capital.

The court also observed that it is the states' duty to ensure that more covid-19 tests are conducted. Justice Bhushan said the procedure to get tested needs to be simplified and no one should be denied tests on technical grounds.

"Covid-19 cases are increasing by the day in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad. Increase is now 10,000 per day. Then how can tests go down? Non-testing is not the solution. Increase of tests is a duty of the state so that people can know their status." Said Justice Bhushan

According to estimates by the government, the total number of cases in Delhi will see a sharp spike with 1 lakh cases by 30 June and 5.5 lakh cases by 31 July. With this the demand for hospital beds is likely to go up to 80,000 by end of July. Currently, there are approximately 10,000 beds in total in hospitals.

Delhi currently has approximately 33,000 cases and has reported 1085 deaths so far

The apex court decided to take suo motu cognizance of the matter after a number of representations from different sections of the society and following a letter written to Chief Justice SA Bobde by senior advocate Ashwani Kumar.

