Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday came down heavily one state's hospitals for their refusal to admit suspected covid patients. CM Kejriwal also said that an order will be passed in this regard that no suspected covid patient will denied admission in any hospital in the capital.

Delhi CM also cautioned hospitals for their inefficiency in implementation of the state orders. "I am warning those who think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared," he said.

"There are 42 labs in Delhi; only 6 were ordered to stop testing, rest working," said Kejriwal adding that the Delhi is conducting the most number of tests in the world 'but our capacity is limited'.

CM said that the Delhi Corona app was launched to stop the black marketing of beds.

Kejriwal's announcements come after Delhi Health Department's notification that mild or asymptomatic patient has to be discharged by the hospital within 24 hours of admission.

Delhi has a total of 26,334 confirmed coronavirus cases till today. The national capital after Maharashtra (42,224) reported the most number of active cases at 15,311. 670 people have died in Delhi due to corona infection.

