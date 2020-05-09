Indicating that covid-19 positive cases having mild symptoms can be managed without hospitalisation, the government on Saturday revised the discharge policy for covid-19 patients.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that mild, very mild and pre-symptomatic cases admitted to a covid care facility will undergo regular temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring and the patient can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for three days in such cases.

“There will be no need for testing prior to discharge. At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to follow the home isolation for further 7 days," the revised guidelines said.

According to the guidelines, the government said that the cases which are clinically classified as "moderate cases" will undergo monitoring of body temperature and oxygen saturation.

“If the fever resolves within three days in moderate cases and the patient maintains saturation above 95% for the next 4 days (without oxygen support), such patient will be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset in case of absence of fever without antipyretics, resolution of breathlessness and no oxygen requirement," the guidelines said.

The guidelines also said that the patients on oxygenation whose fever does not resolve within 3 days and demand of oxygen therapy continue, such patients will be discharged only after resolution of clinical symptoms and their ability to maintain oxygen saturation for 3 consecutive days.

Meanwhile, Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister held a meeting on Saturday with Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim to review the status of covid-19 in the north-eastern States along with the measures being taken for its containment and management.

“It is encouraging to see green zones in most North Eastern States. As of date, only Assam and Tripura have active covid-19 cases; the other States are all in the green zone. We need to focus and work together by converting the orange zones to green zones and maintain the protective status across the States," said Harsh Vardhan.

The health minister said that as on Saturday a total of 59,662 cases have been reported from the country in which 17,847 persons have been cured and 1,981 deaths had occurred. “In the last 24 hours, 3,320 new confirmed cases have been added and 1307 patients were found cured. The fatality rate is 3.3% and recovery rate is 29.9%," he said.

There are 2.41% present active covid-19 patients in ICU, 0.38% on ventilators and 1.88% on oxygen support. The health minister said that the testing capacity has increased in the country and it is 95,000 tests per day with 332 Government laboratories and 121 private laboratories. Cumulatively, 15,25,631 tests have been done so far for covid-19.

To maintain the positive status of covid-19 management in the North East, Harsh Vardhan advised the States to ensure that the returning migrant labourers, students and those returning from abroad should be screened and quarantined as per the guidelines and protocol laid down by the by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of External Affairs.

“States that have international borders need to take adequate measures at the border areas to prevent exposure by conducting screening of all individual entering the State at entry points and following quarantine protocol as per the guidelines," Harsh Vardhan said.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) have partnered to develop a fully indigenous vaccine for covid-19 using the virus strain isolated at ICMR’s National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

“The strain has been successfully transferred from NIV to Bharat Biotech International Ltd. (BBIL). Work on vaccine development has been initiated between the two partners. ICMR-NIV will provide continuous support to BBIL for vaccine development," ICMR said in an official statement.

“ICMR and BBIL will seek fast-track approvals to expedite vaccine development, subsequent animal studies and clinical evaluation of the candidate vaccine," it said.

