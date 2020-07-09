Covid-19: Patna to remain under lockdown for a week from tomorrow

"There is an alarming surge in COVID-19 positive cases in district of Patna in last three weeks wherein positivity rate has also been considerable high... The District Administration has examined the matter in detail and is convinced that the requirement for a lockdown in following manner throughout the district is inevitable and urgent to contain the further spread of COVID-19 within the District," the District magistrate said in the order.

All places of worship shall be closed for public and no religious congregation will be permitted in Patna district during the lockdown period. Exceptions have been given for essential services and others. Shops, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder have been allowed to open.

However, shops related to fruits and vegetables, meat/fish shall remain open only between 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm.

A total of 749 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Bihar, informed the State Health Department on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state reaches 13,274, including 9,338 recovered cases said the health department.

The state government has issued an order that no visitors will be allowed at State Secretariat and other buildings in the premises in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a niece of the chief minister, who had been staying at his official residence here, has now tested negative for the virus, an official statement said.

She was taken to the isolation ward of a hospital on Monday after found positive.

In accordance with the medical advise, she will stay in home quarantine, the statement said.





