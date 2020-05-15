Covid-19: Paytm Payments Bank to deliver cash at home to senior citizens

BENGALURU: Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) on Friday launched ‘Cash at Home’ facility for senior and differently-abled citizens, curbing the need for them to step out amid the covid-19 pandemic.

The service will enable them to raise cash withdrawal requests on their Paytm Payments Bank app and the requested amount will be delivered at their homes.

PPBL said any senior citizen, who has a savings account with Paytm Payments Bank, can use the Paytm app to enter the desired amount and submit their request for delivery of cash.

Bank executives would deliver the requested amount at the registered address within 2 days of the request having been raised. The minimum amount that can be requested is ₹1,000 and the maximum is capped at ₹5,000.

While the service is only limited to Delhi NCR at present, PPBL might also extend this service to various parts of the country depending on how operations pan out and approvals.

“We have continued with our efforts to expand the digital banking network in the country and benefit millions of our customers with innovative features. Our latest ‘Cash at Home’ facility will be of immense help to those people who cannot visit an ATM or bank branch due to age, health, or any other issues," said Satish Kumar Gupta, chief executive and managing director, Paytm Payments Bank.

Recently, the bank also launched a Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) facility which enables customers to receive benefits of over 400 government subsidies directly into their PPBL savings account.

Last week, PPBL said it has crossed ₹600 crore in fixed deposit accounts on the back of growth during the lockdown amid volatility in other assets. It allows users to opt for a fixed deposit account with its partner bank.

It had earlier said that the payments bank has crossed ₹1,000 crore in deposits, with total of 57 million savings account holders.

