Covid-19: Pilots stare at uncertain future

Apart from the gross salaries, GoAir's senior first officers, who are flying, will now be paid ₹1,900 per hour for the first 10 hours to ₹9,200 per hour while flying 60-70 hours during a month. Similarly, senior captains will be paid for flying hours which range from ₹2,400 per hour for the first 10 hours to ₹14,400 per hour while flying 60-70 hours.