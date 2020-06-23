Covid-19: PM Cares Fund gives 2,000 crore for supply of homemade ventilators

NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund, set up in the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic to mobilise resources, has allocated ₹2,000 crore for supply of 50,000 'Made-in-India' ventilators to government-run covid hospitals in all states and union territories.

Of the 50,000 ventilators, 30,000 are being manufactured by Bharat Electronics Ltd and the remaining by AgVa Healthcare (10,000), AMTZ Basic (5,650), AMTZ High End (4,000) and Allied Medical (350), the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

Of the 50,000 ventilators, 30,000 are being manufactured by Bharat Electronics Ltd and the remaining by AgVa Healthcare (10,000), AMTZ Basic (5,650), AMTZ High End (4,000) and Allied Medical (350), the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

So far 2,923 ventilators have been manufactured, of which 1,340 ventilators have been delivered to the states/UTs.

"The prominent recipients include Maharashtra (275), Delhi (275), Gujarat (175), Bihar (100), Karnataka (90), Rajasthan (75). By the end of June 2020, additional 14,000 ventilators will be delivered to all States/UTs," according to the PMO statement.

The PMO also said ₹1,000 crore has been released to states/UTs for welfare of the migrant labourers.

Funds will be distributed keeping in mind 50% weightage for population as per 2011 census, 40% weight for number of positive covid-19 cases and 10% for equal distribution among all states/UTs.

“This assistance is to be used for arranging accommodation, food, medical treatment and transportation of the migrants," the PMO said.

Main recipients of the grant are Maharashtra with ₹181 crore, Uttar Pradesh- ₹103 crore, Tamil Nadu- ₹83 crore, Gujarat ₹66 crore, Delhi with ₹55 crore, West Bengal ₹53 crore, Bihar with ₹51 crore, Madhya Pradesh ₹50 crore, Rajasthan ₹50 crore, and Karnataka ₹34 crore.

The Fund was established on 27 March and is headed by the prime minister. The other ex-officio members of the trust are the defence minister, the home minister and the finance minister.

Topics PM Cares Fund