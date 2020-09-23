Covid-19: PM Modi reviews situation with CMs of states with high caseload

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday chaired a high-level virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven COVID-19 high burden States/UTs to review COVID response and management.

These states are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab, officials said, noting that more than 63 per of the active cases in the country are concentrated in these seven states.

The virtual meeting, also attended by health ministers of these states, began in the evening.

They also account for 65.5% of the total confirmed cases and 77% of the total deaths, a statement had said earlier.

Along with the other five states, Punjab and Delhi have reported an increase in the number of cases being reported recently, they said, adding that Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi are also reporting high mortality with more than two per cent case fatality rate (CFR).

Other than Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the case positivity rate of these states has also been observed to be above the national average of 8.52 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's total tests for detection of the coronavirus pandemic has crossed the 6.6 crore-mark. Also, the Covid-19 tests per million have risen to 48,028 as on date with the national cumulative positivity rate being recorded at 8.52 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

India's testing capacity has surged to over 12 lakh tests daily. Till September 22, at least 6,62,79,462 samples have been tested across India with 9,53,683 samples being tested on 22 September.

The country's tally today crossed 56 lakh cases after a spike of 83,347 new Covid-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

