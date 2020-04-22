Covid-19: PM Modi to interact with CMs via video conference on 27 April

Amid the ongoing lockdown in India due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a meeting with the state chief ministers via video conferencing on 27 April 2020, reported ANI. This will be the third time that the prime minister will hold a meeting with the CMs amid the lockdown period.

The lockdown was extended from 14 April to 3 May, 2020 to combat the spread of Covid-19. In addition to that, Telangana became the first state to extend the lockdown further to 7 May, 2020.

In a fight to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections, the government has taken a number of steps and issued various guidelines since the lockdown began.

The Home Ministry on Tuesday issued a fresh note to all the states and Union Territories on specific services and activities clarifying that caregivers of senior citizens residing with them have been exempted from lockdown measures.

Pre-paid mobile recharge utilities, and food processing units such as bread factories, milk processing plants, flour mills, dal mills etc located in urban areas have also been exempted from the restrictions imposed as per nationwide lockdown norms.

Recharge facilities for prepaid mobile connections have also been allowed during lockdown.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues order to include additional agricultural and forestry items, shops of educational books for students, shops of electric fans and movement of Indian seafarers in lockdown guidelines, gives SoP on sign-on/sign-off for Indian seafarers. pic.twitter.com/NBnQ6BkX34 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

Before 20 April, 2020, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shared the list of what will remain open all over India effective April 20. He also made it clear that these will not be applicable in containment zones.

"Here is a list of what will remain open all over India with effect from 20th April 2020. This will NOT be applicable in the containment zones."the tweet read.

Let us all fight together against #Covid19#IndiaFightsCorona#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/d1EG0CMEOa — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 18, 2020

Furthermore, speaking at the Cabinet briefing today, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Cabinet has approved the promulgation of Ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The move comes after several complaints from the medical fraternity on the acts of violence against doctors and other medical staff.

"The central government has brought an ordinance to end violence against health workers. It carries imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years if anyone is found guilty," Javadekar said adding that attacks on doctors and health professionals will not be tolerated.

He added that investigation against such violence will be done within 30 days and the accused can be sentenced from 3 months-5 years and penalised from ₹50,000 up to ₹2 lakh.

India's Covid-19 count shot past 20,000 today. At least 1,486 fresh cases emerged in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 count in the country to 20,471, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. With 49 deaths recorded since yesterday, the toll now stands at 652, it said.

