New Delhi: The Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday cautioned that the Covid-19 poses a serious threat to the stability of the global financial system as the ultimate impact of the crisis and the timing of recovery, is uncertain at this point of time.

“While decisive monetary and fiscal policy actions aimed at containing the fallout from the pandemic have stabilised investor sentiment in the short-run, there is a need to keep a continuous vigil by government and all regulators on the financial conditions that could expose financial vulnerabilities in the medium and long-term. The efforts of the government and regulators are focused on avoiding a prolonged period of dislocation in financial markets," finance ministry said in a statement after the meeting.

FSDC discussed the initiatives taken by the government and the regulators in the recent months to help revive the economy. “Government and the RBI have announced various fiscal and monetary measures to pre-emptively limit the economic damage and would continue to address the liquidity and capital requirements of the financial institutions," the statement said.

The meeting also reviewed the current global and domestic macro-economic situation, financial stability and vulnerabilities issues, major issues likely to be faced by banks and other financial institutions as also regulatory and policy responses, solvency of non-bank financial institutions, housing finance companies and micro-finance institutions. “Besides, market volatility, domestic resource mobilisation and capital flows issues were also discussed by the Council," the finance ministry said.

The pandemic has thrown the global economy into its worst recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s, and India is no exception. Domestic economic growth is expected to contract for the first time in forty years in FY21.

Crisil, Goldman Sachs and Fitch Ratings have projected the Indian economy to contract 5% during the current financial year. The Centre has announced a ₹20.9 trillion financial package to help mitigate the economic fallout of the pandemic and the consequent lockdown.

The meeting was attended through video conference by the Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, among others, and secretaries and senior officials in the ministry of finance as well.

