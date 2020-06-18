In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the central government has decided to reimburse the cost of 'Pulse Oximeter' purchased by CGHS beneficiaries. CGHS beneficiaries, who have tested positive for COVID 19 infection are permitted to purchase one pulse oximeter per family, said an office memorandum issued by the union health ministry.

The memorandum stated that all-out efforts are being made by the government to contain the impact of disease by instituting measures at community as well as individual level.

In this regard and advisory on the subject tele home care of COVID positive CGHS beneficiaries has been issued by this directorate, it said.

"As measuring of oxygen saturation level is one of the most important parameters for monitoring the health of COVID-19 patients, it has been decided to reimburse the cost of pulse oximeter purchased by the beneficiaries as per the following conditions," read the memorandum.

CGHS beneficiaries, who have tested positive for COVID 19 infection are permitted to purchase one pulse oximeter per family. In other words, in case there are more than one COVID-19 positive cases in a family if CGHS beneficiary, they can claim reimbursement only for one pulse oximeter.

The reimbursement shall be claimed as per the actual cost of pulse oximeter subject to a ceiling of ₹1,200.

The claim for reimbursement of cost of such pulse oximeter shall be submitted as per prescribed norms and closing there with a copy of the COVID-19 test report to CGHS in case of pensioners, ex MPs, etc and to Rajya Sabha Secretariat/ Lok Sabha Secretariat as the case may be in respect of honorable members of Parliament.

In the case of serving beneficiaries, such claims can be submitted to concerned ministry/ department and to the concerned autonomous body in respect of beneficiaries of autonomous bodies.

The heath ministry also said that CGHS beneficiaries who have been tested positive for COVID-19 and manifest mild to moderate symptoms as well as have no comorbidities and decide to opt for home isolation can access teleconsultation from their wellness centre.

