COVID-19 positive Hry min Anil Vij's condition stable says doc

Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus on December 5, was shifted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak from Ambala's civil hospital on December 14. According to an official, Vij's was given a course of Remdesivir. Vij was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on November 20. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state.