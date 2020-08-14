Home >News >India >Covid-19 positive Union minister Shripad Naik shifted to hospital

Panaji: Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik, who was under home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, has been shifted to a private hospital here, his family said on Friday.

The 67-year-old BJP MP from North Goa was shifted to the hospital on Thursday night. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday along with his wife and since then they were under home isolation.

He complained of fever after which he was taken to the hospital on Thursday night. His fever has subsided now, Naiks elder son, Sidhesh, told PTI.

He said his mother has also been hospitalised and she is under medical observation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Maharashtra Police and Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI)

147 more policemen tested COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra

1 min read . 04:19 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout