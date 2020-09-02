Covid-19 positivity rate dips even as cases surge

In fact, if the average month-on-month positivity rate is considered, the increase in confirmed cases has fallen 180% between 20 June and 30 July, and by a further 51% between 30 July and 30 August. Public health experts said that lower positive cases with increased testing could be due to the new range of tests. With states and Union territories rapidly increasing capacity, India’s cumulative tests crossed 43 million on Tuesday, with over 12 million tests in the last two weeks alone. The highest daily tests were conducted by Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, which together accounted for nearly 34% of countrywide testing.