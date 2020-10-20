Covid-19 positivity rate falls below 8%

The national cumulative positivity rate for covid-19 in India fell under 8% on Monday, while the total number of cases ballooned to 7,555,776.

The positivity rate has been on a decline and was 7.94% on Monday, said the Union health ministry, while the average daily positivity rate was 6.13% for the third week of October.

The number of covid tests crossed 95 million on Monday, even as 55,722 fresh cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, with 10 states and Union territories accounting for 81% of the new cases.

Maharashtra continued to top the list with more than 9,000 new cases, followed by Kerala and Karnataka with more than 7,000 cases each.

The country reported 579 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 115,145, of which nearly 83% were from the 10 states and Union territories, the government said. More than 25% of these fatalities, or 150 deaths, reported are from Maharashtra.

“Active cases are around 772,000 and have been less than 10 lakh for close to a month. In the last 24 hours, 66,399 patients were discharged. The doubling time has increased to 86.3 days," Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said.

The festive season and the winter months pose a significant risk, threatening the gains made against covid-19, he said.

“We should all be vigilant for the next three months. The prime minister’s message of wearing a mask/face cover, maintaining physical distance, and washing hands frequently should reach the last citizen," the minister added.

