Covid-19: Positivity rate sustained below 8% for 4th successive day, says govt

NEW DELHI : The national cumulative positivity rate for covid-19 in India fell under 8% on Monday even as the total tally of the virus ballooned to 75,55,776.

The cumulative positivity rate is on a continuous decline and currently, it is at 7.94%, said the union health ministry.

While the total covid-19 tests crossed 9.5 crore on Monday, the average daily positivity rate is 6.13% for the third week of October.

At least 55,722 new confirmed cases were recorded in last 24 hours and 81% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Maharashtra continues to be the state reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 9,000 cases followed by Kerala and Karnataka with more than 7,000 cases each. 579 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 115145. Of these, nearly 83% are concentrated in ten State/UTs, the government. More than 25% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (150 deaths).

“Active cases are currently around 7,72,000 which has been less than 10 lakhs for close to a month. 55,722 cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 66,399 cases were discharged from care. Doubling time has been diluted to 86.3 days and the country will soon cross the figure of 10 crore cumulative tests," union health minister Harsh Vardhan said.

Harsh Vardhan on Monday also interacted with Nitinbhai Patel, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health and Medical Education, Gujarat.

The health minister said that the coming winter and the long festive season pose a significant risk that could threaten the gains made against Covid-19.

“We should all be vigilant for the next three months. Prime Minister’s message of wearing a mask/face cover, maintaining a physical distance and frequent handwashing should reach the last citizen. Steps should be taken to monitor their non-compliance. Following covid-19 appropriate behaviour is simple," said Harsh Vardhan.

