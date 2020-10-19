Covid-19: Positivity rate sustained below 8% for 4th successive day, says govt

Maharashtra continues to be the state reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 9,000 cases followed by Kerala and Karnataka with more than 7,000 cases each. 579 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 115145. Of these, nearly 83% are concentrated in ten State/UTs, the government. More than 25% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (150 deaths).