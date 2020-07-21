Bengaluru: Lockdown on Sundays and night curfew in Bengaluru will continue, though the latter has been reduced by an hour, according to guidelines issued by the Karnataka government on Monday.

The guidelines come a day before the week-long lockdown in Bengaluru will be relaxed to allow businesses and other activities to resume in India’s technology capital and other parts of the state.

“The night curfew will be in effect from 9 pm to 5 am," According to an order by T.M.Vijay Bhaskar, the state’s chief secretary on Monday. The government has been trying to find a fine balance between restricting people movement and allowing businesses to resume operations to help contain the surge as well as bring in some revenues to the cash-starved state.

The guidelines also state that vegetable markets and other places which attract higher footfalls should be relocated to large open spaces. The order also restricts the use of gym equipment and benches at parks as a measure to contain the spread of the virus through contacts with surfaces.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa on Monday said that there will be no further lockdowns in Bengaluru or other parts of the state since it was not the only solution to control the spread of covid-19.

“From here on, there will be no lockdown in Bengaluru or any other district of Karnataka," Yediyurappa said in a live address on Monday.

Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, which relaxed more restrictions than its counterparts after the earlier lockdowns, relapsed after a surge in cases that began with inter-state movement of people.

With severe fund crunch and deepening economic distress, Yediyurappa had chosen to lift most restrictions in the state to shore up some revenues to make up for shortfalls.

Though Karnataka has witnessed a surge in cases where the source of infection remains undetected, it is yet to formally acknowledge community transmission.

The decision not to extend the lockdown comes on a day that Karnataka’s total covid-19 cases crossed 71,000 as 3649 persons tested positive on Monday. Karnataka now has the third most number of active cases in the country with 44,140 largely fuelled by the surge in Bengaluru, its power and growth capital. The total number of cases in Bengaluru stood at 34943 of which 26746 are active as 1714 cases in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Monday.

A total of 1470 persons have died so far in the state including 721 in Bengaluru alone, according to government data.

