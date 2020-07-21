The decision not to extend the lockdown comes on a day that Karnataka’s total covid-19 cases crossed 71,000 as 3649 persons tested positive on Monday. Karnataka now has the third most number of active cases in the country with 44,140 largely fuelled by the surge in Bengaluru, its power and growth capital. The total number of cases in Bengaluru stood at 34943 of which 26746 are active as 1714 cases in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Monday.