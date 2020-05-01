Home > News > India > Covid-19: Prospective couples move to virtual meetings, coffee dates
Covid-19: Prospective couples move to virtual meetings, coffee dates

2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2020, 02:01 PM IST Nandita Mathur

  • 46% of the matrimonial profiles surveyed would like to meet their prospective partners for the first time over a video call
  • 52% of respondents said they will continue to meet prospective partners over video calls in a post-covid world

NEW DELHI: Relationships are tough and starting new ones in times of such as these--pandemic, lockdown, and social distancing--tougher. But thanks to internet, prospective couples may have it easy in times of covid-19.

Users are engaging three times more with video and voice calling on Jeevansathi.com amid the covid-19 pandemic and social distancing, according to a survey conducted by the matrimony platform.

According to the findings, 46% of the matrimonial profiles surveyed would like to meet their prospective partners for the first time over a video call. Of these, 39% acknowledged that virtual is the only option available at the moment while 32% feel that it is more convenient in general.

Also, 44% of respondents agreed that their first ideal video call meeting would be a heart-to-heart conversation about the things that truly matter, while 29% feel that a light chat over coffee is the best for a first virtual date, followed by watching a movie or a series together (11%), playing online games (10%), and chilling over dinner and drinks (7%).

“Social-distancing has resulted in numerous consumer behavioral changes, and the process of finding a soulmate is being taken over by virtual meet-ups. The platform has witnessed a 60% hike in the number of voice & video calls in this lockdown period," said Rohan Mathur, business head at Jeevansathi.com.

Mathur added that 52% of surveyed respondents said they will continue to meet prospective partners over video calls in a post coronavirus world, indicating a new normal for online matrimonial portals.

The survey also revealed that video calling with a prospective partner is more about quality conversations than visual appearances on camera. About 33% of the respondents pen down conversational cues as key preparation whereas 18% of respondents make sure they look camera-ready when asked about how they prepare themselves for a video call with their prospective match.

While meeting for the first time with their prospective partner over a video call, 47% of the respondents said they focus on discussions while 28% said they notice the aesthetics - how the prospect carries himself/herself and how they look and speak, the survey highlighted.

The survey revealed that 50% of respondents would like to upload a video on their profiles to bring out their personalities.

Overall, the survey revealed that the process of looking for a life partner has not come to a halt, instead, Indians have evolved to having virtual meet-ups. As a result, the number of voice and video calls has gone up by 60% in the lockdown period when compared with the 11-week prior average. Post lockdown, time spent by users on voice and video calls has increased three times while the average duration per-call has risen two times.

