COVID-19: Pune records highest single-day spike of 4,935 cases

A view of the deserted market as 10 days strict lockdown has been imposed in Pune by Maharashtra government due to rising cases of COVID-19 (ANI)
1 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2020, 04:33 PM IST ANI

  • The death toll stands at 4,881 after reporting 87 new fatalities
  • The district has conducted 84,985 tests per million so far

Pune (Maharashtra): With the highest single-day spike of 4,935 cases reported on Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 2,11,225 in Pune, according to the District Health Department.

The death toll stands at 4,881 after reporting 87 new fatalities.

There are 10,799 active cases in the hospital and 2,380 are under home isolation, as per the data provided by the department.

The district has conducted 84,985 tests per million so far.

Meanwhile Maharashtra has cumulative count of 9,90,795, including 28,282 deaths, 7,00,715 patients discharged and 2,61,432 active cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

