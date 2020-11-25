Covid-19: Punjab govt to impose night curfew across the state from 1 Dec

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered a state-wide night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from 1 December, in the wake of rising novel coronavirus cases in the state, according to news agency ANI.

Along with that, the state government also ordered doubling of fine for not wearing masks or keeping social distance or for flouting any other Covid protocol from ₹500 to ₹1,000.

All hotels, restaurants, marriage palaces to shut down at 9.30 pm. All curbs will be reviewed around 15 December.

The various announcements came after the chief minister chaired a high-level state Covid review meeting earlier in the day.

Post meeting, Singh asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to encourage more private hospitals to provide beds for the Covid-19 patients' treatment in the state.

Meanwhile, twenty-two more COVID-19 fatalities in Punjab pushed the death toll to 4,653, while the caseload rose to 1,47,665 on Tuesday with 614 new infections.

Ludhiana district recorded a maximum of 103 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by 94 in Jalandhar and 82 in Patiala, among others.

The principal secretary to the Punjab governor was among six people who tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh.

There are 6,834 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 439 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,36,178, the bulletin said.

A total of 30,51,542 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it added.

