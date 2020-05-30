Covid-19: Puri Rath Yatra likely to be held without devotees

We have recommended holding the Rath Yatra without the presence of devotees on the Grand Road in front of the 12th century temple in Puri. It is for the state government to take a final decision on conducting the Rath Yatra, Deb told reporters after the meeting held through video conferencing. The devotees, he said, should not congregate in Puri for Rath Yatra keeping in mind the pandemic. If we allow devotees to participate in the festival this year like in the previous years, it will not be possible to maintain the social distancing norm which is essential to stop the spread of coronavirus.