New Delhi: The railway ministry on Tuesday said all passenger trains stand cancelled till 3 May in line with the extension of the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread.

The three-week lockdown that was to end today led to a halt in economic activities as well as suspension of passenger transport services. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown will continue till 3 May. Modi also said, from 20 April, based on extensive scrutiny, a conditional withdrawal of the lockdown will be permitted in areas where the spread has either been contained or prevented.

"In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of covid-19 lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including premium trains, mail/express trains, passenger trains, suburban trains, kolkata metro rail, konkan railway etc shall continue to remain cancel till the 2400hrs of 3rd May 2020," an official statement said.

The national transporter's freight services will operate as usual. The government will ensure supply of essentials across various parts of the country with the movement of goods and parcel trains.

The ministry said all counters for booking tickets will remain suspended till further orders.

"No booking of any type, including e-tickets will be done after 3rd May till further orders. Facility of online cancellation will remain functional for ticket bookings," it said.

In case passengers booked online train tickets up to 3 May, refunds will be processed automatically by the railways. For tickets booked at counters, refund can be taken up to 31 July.

"Full refund will be given for tickets for the bookings made for the trains cancelled," the ministry said, adding that full refund will be given for passengers cancelling the advance bookings of tickets for trains not yet cancelled.





