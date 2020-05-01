NEW DELHI : Railway ministry on Friday said that all passenger trains have been cancelled till May 17 due to the extension of the lockdown.

However, special trains to facilitate movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and people stranded at different places will continue. Shramik special trains services that started on Friday will run as and when required by the state governments, following the guidelines issued by the home ministry, the ministry said.

"In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of covid-19, it has been decided that the cancellation of all passenger train services on Indian railways, that is mail/express, including premium trains, passenger trains,suburban trains and trains of metro railway Kolkata shall be extended till May 17, 2020," official statement said.

The national transporter's freight services will also remain as usual. The government will ensure supply of essentials across various parts of the country, with the movement of goods and parcel trains.

The government had announced a 40-day lockdown to contain the chain of spread of coronavirus, beginning March 25, which led to suspension of economic activities as well as passenger transport services. The home ministry on Friday said that the lockdown has been further extended by another two weeks, with relaxation in some parts of the country.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated