Covid-19: Railways delivers camel milk to Mumbai after woman tweets for help

Amid a nationwide lockdown, Indian railways delivered 20 litres of camel milk to Mumbai, in an attempt to help a woman's three-and-a half year old autistic child, who is allergic to cow goat and buffalo milk.

The woman did not have enough camel milk to last the entire 21-day nationwide lockdown and sought help from the Prime Minister for its supply, in a Twitter post last week.

In less than a week's time the national transporter delivered camel milk to the woman, as well another person in need of it , said a senior IPS officer Arun Bothra in a tweet.

"Final update. 20 lts. camel milk reached Mumbai by train last night. The family has kindly shared part of it with another needy person in the city. Thanking Sh.Tarun Jain, CPTM, North-West Railways who ensured an unscheduled halt to pick the container,"Bothra said on Saturday.

This is not the first time that Indian railways has stepped in at the time of the crisis. Amid a 21 day nationwide lockdown, with a ban on all passenger transportations, railways have been distributing food for the poor, coolies, migrant labourers at and near railway stations. It has also resumed parcel trains services for short distance movement within the state. It has also kept its freight corridor fully functional for transportation of essential commodities and vital goods for energy and infrastructure despite the logistics related challenges due to the lockdown.

Chief Passenger Traffic Manager, North Western Railway (NWR), Tarun Jain told news agency Press Trust of India that they got to know about the matter after Bothra tweeted about it. "We decided that parcel cargo train no. 00902, running between Ludhiana and Bandra in Mumbai, will be stopped at the Falna station in Rajasthan, although it does not have a scheduled halt there, the package will be picked up from Falna and delivered to the woman in Mumbai," Jain was quoted as saying.

"After taking permission from the appropriate authority, the train was stopped and the camel milk was delivered to the woman at Bandra. For us at the Indian Railways, this is not the time to look at commercial gains. We have been asked to help out wherever possible in whichever way we can. Our (NWR) trains run through 18 districts of the country and we will do whatever is needed to help people out," Jain said.