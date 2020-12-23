Covid-19: Rajasthan imposes night curfew in cities on December 31

Rajasthan government has decided to impose a night curfew on December 31 in all cities having a population of over one lakh, the state announced on Wednesday.

The restrictions will remain in place from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, according to an order issued by the Home Department.

No New Year party will be organised on the occasion while bursting of firecrackers will be banned.

According to the order, markets will be closed at 7 pm.

The state had earlier imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within urban limits of 13 district headquarter towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar from December 1 to 31.

Rajasthan reported 992 new Covid-19 cases, eight deaths and 937 recoveries/discharges on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the state stands at 3,01,708 while the death toll has reached 2,642. Cumulative recoveries/discharges in Rajasthan remain 2,87,418 while active cases have touched 1,736.

Karnataka night curfew

Rajasthan became the second state to announce the night curfew for new years after Karnataka, which said revised the timings and date hours of curfew on Wednesday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a series of tweets said that the night curfew will go into effect tomorrow, December 24 from 11 pm to 5 am and will continue till January 2, 5 am.

"During the night curfew, special rituals for Christmas Midnight Mass can be held without interruption on the night of 24 December," Yediyurappa added.

No restrictions on goods vehicles, movement of long-distance buses/trains/air services during the night curfew. Employees of industries and companies, which require 24/7 operations will be allowed, the state government added.

With inputs from agencies.

