OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Rajasthan imposes night curfew in cities on December 31
Passengers from the Gujarat and Rajasthan being screened for temperature (ANI)
Passengers from the Gujarat and Rajasthan being screened for temperature (ANI)

Covid-19: Rajasthan imposes night curfew in cities on December 31

2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 10:59 PM IST Edited By Sneha

The restrictions will remain in place from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1

Rajasthan government has decided to impose a night curfew on December 31 in all cities having a population of over one lakh, the state announced on Wednesday.

The restrictions will remain in place from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, according to an order issued by the Home Department.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Agartala: Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde speaks during the inauguration of 'eSewa Kendra', at Tripura High Court in Agartala

Be more attentive towards justice, CJI tells judges

1 min read . 11:19 PM IST
A coronavirus warning sign in Covent Garden in London, U.K.

UK reports 39,237 new virus cases, highest ever

1 min read . 11:15 PM IST
A small cluster of islands in the South Pacific remains free of any case, reports the Associated Press.

Mint Lite| last virus-free spots on Earth, China will punish food wastage & more

4 min read . 11:13 PM IST
Independent candidates have won 50 seats in the polls.

Gupkar alliance wins 110 seats, BJP gets 75 in J&K’s district polls

1 min read . 11:12 PM IST

No New Year party will be organised on the occasion while bursting of firecrackers will be banned.

According to the order, markets will be closed at 7 pm.

Also Read | How hunger came back to haunt India

The state had earlier imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within urban limits of 13 district headquarter towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar from December 1 to 31.

Rajasthan reported 992 new Covid-19 cases, eight deaths and 937 recoveries/discharges on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the state stands at 3,01,708 while the death toll has reached 2,642. Cumulative recoveries/discharges in Rajasthan remain 2,87,418 while active cases have touched 1,736.

Karnataka night curfew

Rajasthan became the second state to announce the night curfew for new years after Karnataka, which said revised the timings and date hours of curfew on Wednesday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a series of tweets said that the night curfew will go into effect tomorrow, December 24 from 11 pm to 5 am and will continue till January 2, 5 am.

"During the night curfew, special rituals for Christmas Midnight Mass can be held without interruption on the night of 24 December," Yediyurappa added.

No restrictions on goods vehicles, movement of long-distance buses/trains/air services during the night curfew. Employees of industries and companies, which require 24/7 operations will be allowed, the state government added.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout