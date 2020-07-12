Home >News >India >Covid-19: Rajasthan issues regulations on inter-state movement of persons
Fire fighters spray disinfectant in an area near Hawa Mahal. (PTI)
Fire fighters spray disinfectant in an area near Hawa Mahal. (PTI)

Covid-19: Rajasthan issues regulations on inter-state movement of persons

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2020, 06:29 AM IST ANI

  • In case of personal emergency, persons shall be exempted from the requirement of a pass for travel outside the State, the order said
  • People travelling by road shall be screened at check post to be established on state borders

JAIPUR : Rajasthan government on Saturday imposed restrictions on inter-state movement of persons, in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the State.

As per an order issued on Saturday, those going out of Rajasthan will have to obtain passes from authorities. People travelling by road shall be screened at check post to be established on state borders.

"Those arriving at airports, railway stations and bus stands within Rajasthan will be screened. All persons who intend to move outside the State shall be required to obtain a pass from the nearby government offices," read the order by the state's home department.

In case of personal emergency, persons shall be exempted from the requirement of a pass for travel outside the State, the order said.

Also, people travelling by scheduled flights, trains and state roadways buses on July 12, with a prior confirmed reservation, will be exempted from the requirement of passes, the order said.

Rajasthan reported 170 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases to 23,344, according to a health bulletin issued by the state health department.

Two deaths were also reported on Saturday, the health department said. So far, 499 people have lost their lives due to the virus. Currently, there are 5,211 active cases in the state.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The liquid in the jacket helps in keeping the body cool and cope up with heat,

Rajasthan introduces DRDO-made special jackets for medical professionals

1 min read . 11 Jul 2020
Motorists drive past one entry of the Eden Gardens cricket stadium on a road in Kolkata on July 11, 2020. - Kolkata's legendary Eden Gardens cricket stadium is to be used as a quarantine centre for Indian police who have the coronavirus, officials said in July 11. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) (AFP)

Combating covid-19: Quarantine facilities to be set up at Eden Gardens

1 min read . 06:19 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout