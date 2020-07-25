Covid-19: Rajasthan to get its first-ever plasma bank

The Rajasthan government is now planning to start the state's first plasma bank in Jaipur for those infected with the high contagious coronavirus disease. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the bank will be set up at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in the city.

The minister also appealed to all the people, who have recovered from the virus, to come forward to donate plasma.

"The Rajasthan government is setting up the state's first plasma bank at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. I appeal to all those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma and help in saving lives," Sharma said.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena is among the 958 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan where eight more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, officials said.

The total number of coronavirus infection cases reported in the state so far has reached 34,178 of which 9,029 patients are under treatment and 23,536 have recovered.

The death toll in the state has climbed to 602.

