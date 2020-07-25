Home >News >India >Covid-19: Rajasthan to get its first-ever plasma bank
Covid samples being collected in Ajmer, Rajasthan.
Covid samples being collected in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Covid-19: Rajasthan to get its first-ever plasma bank

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2020, 08:27 AM IST Agencies

  • The death toll has crossed the 600 mark in Rajasthan
  • India reported the highest single-day spike of 49,310 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The Rajasthan government is now planning to start the state's first plasma bank in Jaipur for those infected with the high contagious coronavirus disease. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the bank will be set up at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in the city.

The minister also appealed to all the people, who have recovered from the virus, to come forward to donate plasma.

"The Rajasthan government is setting up the state's first plasma bank at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. I appeal to all those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma and help in saving lives," Sharma said.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena is among the 958 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan where eight more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, officials said.

The total number of coronavirus infection cases reported in the state so far has reached 34,178 of which 9,029 patients are under treatment and 23,536 have recovered.

The death toll in the state has climbed to 602.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout