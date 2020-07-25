Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Rajasthan to get its first-ever plasma bank
Covid samples being collected in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Covid-19: Rajasthan to get its first-ever plasma bank

1 min read . 08:27 AM IST Agencies

  • The death toll has crossed the 600 mark in Rajasthan
  • India reported the highest single-day spike of 49,310 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The Rajasthan government is now planning to start the state's first plasma bank in Jaipur for those infected with the high contagious coronavirus disease. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the bank will be set up at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in the city.

The Rajasthan government is now planning to start the state's first plasma bank in Jaipur for those infected with the high contagious coronavirus disease. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the bank will be set up at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in the city.

The minister also appealed to all the people, who have recovered from the virus, to come forward to donate plasma.

The minister also appealed to all the people, who have recovered from the virus, to come forward to donate plasma.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The Rajasthan government is setting up the state's first plasma bank at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. I appeal to all those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma and help in saving lives," Sharma said.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena is among the 958 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan where eight more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, officials said.

The total number of coronavirus infection cases reported in the state so far has reached 34,178 of which 9,029 patients are under treatment and 23,536 have recovered.

The death toll in the state has climbed to 602.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated