Covid-19: Record 148 deaths in Karnataka; tally past 2.91 lakh

Bengaluru: Karnataka inched towards the 5,000 covid-19 fatalities mark as 148 more tested positive on Tuesday that marks the highest single day spike in the state.

Bengaluru continues to fuel the spike in cases and death toll as it accounted for 61 of the 148 fatalities reported in the daily bulletin of the state health department on Tuesday.

The toll in Bengaluru stands at 1,755 of the total 4,958 in the state excluding 19 other positive persons who lost their lives due to reasons other than complications of the disease.

There are 751 persons in intensive care units across the state, according to government data.

After two days of decline, Karnataka witnessed a spike in cases as 8161 more tested positive that takes the total to over 2.91 lakh. Bengaluru accounted for 2294 of the positives on Tuesday that takes its active case count beyond 35,000.

Mysuru reported 1331 positives on Tuesday which the health department attributed to backlogs of at least four days. The government and health department have long since been accused of delaying data release in terms of positives and death counts that has put the administration in a difficult spot.

The mineral-rich district of Ballari surpassed the 18,000 mark as 551 more tested positive. Karnataka has now done away with most of the restrictions around covid-19 that includes doing away with the 14-day quarantine period, isolation and testing among other measures that had helped the state keep some grip on the crisis.

The silver lining for Karnataka has, in recent times, been its recovery rate. The total recoveries surpassed the 200,000 mark as 6841 more were declared to have been cured of the disease.

The higher number of recoveries have not just kept a check on the rise in active cases but also helped in not burdening the already inadequate healthcare infrastructure in the state.

