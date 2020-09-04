Covid-19: Record 19,218 new cases takes Maharashtra's tally past 8.6 lakh-mark

Maharashtra on Friday reported its biggest single-day spike in novel coronavirus cases after 19,218 more patients confirmed positive for the infection in a day in the last 24 hours.

The second-biggest spike was recorded on Thursday with 18,105 new cases emerging in the 24-hour period.

With this, Maharashtra's overall tally of virus positives have reached 8,63,062, according to state's health bulletin.

Along with that, the state also reported 378 fresh deaths, upping the fatality count to 25,964, it added.

Also, 13,289 people were discharged in the state today, taking the number of recovered cases to 6,25,773, the official said. The recovery rate stands at 72.51%.

Maharashtra currently has 2,10,978 active cases.

The case fatality rate is at 3.01%.

Out of these, Mumbai city reported 1,929 new cases and 35 deaths, taking its tally to 1,52,024 and toll to 7,799.

The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 22,222, he said.

Pune city reported 1,689 cases along with 38 deaths, taking its infection count to 1,08,117 and toll to 2,692, the official said.

Moreover, theCovid-19 count in Nashik reached 41,565 after 1,112 people were detected with the infection on Friday, while 11 deaths took the toll to 911, an official said.

The number of people who were discharged during the day stood at 1,026, taking the number of such cases to 33,162, he said.

"Of the total number of cases, 28,561 are from Nashik city, 10,074 from other parts of the district, 2,688 from Malegaon and 242 from outside the district," he added.

Out of 44,66,249 laboratory samples, 8,63,062 have been tested positive (19.52%) for COVID-19 until today.

Currently 14,51,343 people are in home quarantine and 36,873 people are in institutional quarantine.

Amid the rising cases, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the Maharashtra government will take a decision on reopening temples after full preparations and has no desire to keep them closed in the state.

"The government has no desire to keep temples closed in Maharashtra either and a decision in this regard will be taken with full preparations. But we need to keep in mind that the number of COVID-19 cases is rising day by day," Raut said while speaking to the media.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via