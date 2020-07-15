Karnataka witnessed a record hike in COVID-19 cases today. Over 3,000 people tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 47,253. The state registered the fourth highest caseload in the country.

At least 1,975 fresh cases were detected in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. Karnataka reported a rapid increase in coronavirus cases in last one week.

The state recorded 87 deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state increased to 928.

Karnataka health minister B. Sriramulu on Wednesday said only divine help could save the state from the onslaught of COVID-19. Responding to questions raised over the state government's tackling of the crisis, Sriramulu said, “Only God can save us, and we have to bring in caution on our own."

The state government on Wednesday made bed allocation display board mandatory in all hospitals registered under Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME).

"It is made mandatory that all hospitals registered under KPME in Karnataka State should display at the reception counter, a bed allocation display board," a notification said.

"It should display the name of the hospital, the total number of beds (as per of KPME registration) and the total number of beds allocated for COVID-19 patients referred by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)," it said.

To combat the spread of COVID-19, the state government announced a seven day lockdown in Bengaluru from Wednesday. The will continue till 5 am on July 22.

"Essentials such as hospitals, groceries, milk, fruit, vegetables, medicines will be available during this period. In addition, medical and postgraduate examinations will happen as already scheduled," the Karnataka chief minister's Office informed.

The state government today announced that an incentive of ₹5,000 would be given to people who have recovered from the coronavirus infection and are willing to donate plasma to help cure other COVID-19 patients. Nearly 20,000 people recovered from the disease in the state. Over 5,000 people cured in Bengaluru.

