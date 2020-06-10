Even as covid-19 cases continue to swell unabated each day taking the total tally to 277458, India’s number of recoveries from coronavirus surpassed the active cases for the first time on Wednesday. While the national average stands close to 50% now, some states are showing higher recovery rates best being the BIMARU states (Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh) that have the worst health indicators in the country.

The government on Wednesday said that 5,991 patients were cured of covid-19 in last 24 hours totalling the number of patients recovered to 1,35,205, while total active cases were 1,33,632. “For the first time, the total number of recovered patients has exceeded the active cases. The recovery rate now stands at 48.88%. If the country takes proper precautions and abide by the government guidelines after easing of the lockdown, the covid-19 situation will improve gradually," said Preeti Sudan, health secretary.

According to the government data, the recovery rates vary across the states and also within districts. Madhya Pradesh has one of the best recovery rates in its districts with maximum being 100% and UP having maximum of 95% in some districts barring some backward ones. Bihar’s districts too have a recovery rate above the national average though an inch lower than other BIMARU states hovering maximum around 75%. Interestingly, Rajasthan’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Government Hospital alone has cured maximum number of patients taking the tally of recovered to over 73.24% for the entire state. Rajasthan alone beats the recovery rate of major states like Gujarat (67.92%), Maharashtra (45.07%), Delhi (38.56%), and UP (58.48%) respectively.

“We focussed on aggressive testing, smart contact tracing and quality healthcare of those who test positive. Constant checking of oxygen levels among patients and quick referrals to higher-level care when symptoms appear," said Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical & Health, Rajasthan. “These efforts seem to have worked as we have managed to take the recovery levels to 73% and keep the case fatality rate in the vicinity of 2.3%," he said.

India has surpassed Spain and climbed to the fifth spot among the worst-coronavirus hit countries in the world. The country is only behind US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, as per the Johns Hopkins University live dashboard of the disease. As the cases are increasing and the pandemic is evolving, India has been revising its testing and treating strategy. The recent change in discharge policy of no hospital admission for mild or no symptoms cases and early discharge and home isolation is some states has also added to the recovery rate.

“We have tested nearly 5 million cases and as of today. With the increased testing the Mildly symptomatic cases have also been detected. Home isolation is being offered to those who have the facility so chances of recovery are much better with early detection isolation and monitoring. The home isolation also ensures faster recovery due to home-based care and nutritious food," said Dr Suneela Garg, Director at Community Medicine Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University.

Public health experts have said that the India’s recovery rates will also reflect on the epidemic curve of the disease as well and the country will have to keep pace with it. “This is a good sign of reaching to flattening of epidemic curve. For mild cases the recovery is faster but severe and critical cases it could be 6-8 weeks. Therefore, accumulation of severe and critical cases will increase the case fatality rate and decrease recovery rate if not managed properly in higher healthcare settings," said Dr Jugal Kishore, a member of the Centre's rapid response team for covid-19. “As beds in ICU exhausted more active cases could reverse recovery rate. Therefore, early diagnosis and prompt management of moderate to severe cases in dedicated covid Health centres is demanded," he said.

