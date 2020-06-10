Public health experts have said that the India’s recovery rates will also reflect on the epidemic curve of the disease as well and the country will have to keep pace with it. “This is a good sign of reaching to flattening of epidemic curve. For mild cases the recovery is faster but severe and critical cases it could be 6-8 weeks. Therefore, accumulation of severe and critical cases will increase the case fatality rate and decrease recovery rate if not managed properly in higher healthcare settings," said Dr Jugal Kishore, a member of the Centre's rapid response team for covid-19. “As beds in ICU exhausted more active cases could reverse recovery rate. Therefore, early diagnosis and prompt management of moderate to severe cases in dedicated covid Health centres is demanded," he said.