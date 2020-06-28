NEW DELHI : The gap between cured coronavirus patients and active cases of COVID-19 has crossed 1,00,000 today, according to health ministry figures released today morning. Total coronavirus cases in India rose to 5,28,859 while the death toll increased to 16,095.

Presently, there are 2,03,051 active cases while a total of 3,09,712 patients have been cured of COVID-19 so far. 13,832 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The recovered cases have exceeded the active cases by 1,06,661 as on Saturday, the ministry said.

The recovery rate is 58.56% amongst COVID-19 patients.

India now has 1,036 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. This includes 749 in the government sector and 287 private labs.

"Daily more than 2,00,000 samples are being tested. The samples tested in the last 24 hours have further increased to 2,31,095. The total number of samples tested, as on date, is 82,27,802," the government said.

As on June 28, the COVID related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of 1,055 dedicated COVID Hospitals with 1,77,529 isolation beds, 23,168 ICU beds and 78,060 oxygen supported beds, it said.

Also, 2,400 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,40,099 isolation beds, 11,508 ICU beds and 51,371 oxygen supported beds have also been operationalised. Besides, 9,519 COVID Care Centres with 8,34,128 beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country, the ministry said. (With Agency Inputs)

