The number of recovered patients in India from the highly infectious covid-19 disease reached one million milestone on Wednesday.

Continuing the consistent trend of more than 30,000 recoveries per day for the sixth consecutive day, more than 35,286 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours according to the union health ministry. Thereby, the total recoveries have jumped to 9,88,029 taking the recovery rate to another high of 64.51% amongst covid-19 patients.

“With such consistent increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active covid-19 cases currently stands at 4,78,582. Active cases (5,09,447) are under medical supervision, the union health ministry said in a statement.

While India as on Wednesday recorded a total of 15,58,447 covid-19 cases and the contagion claimed 34,485 lives, the recovery rate also remained high in direct proportion to the states with the highest disease burden. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi having the highest number of covid-19 cases also witnessed the highest recoveries with 2,32, 277 in Mumbai, 1, 56,966 in Tamil Nadu and 1,18,633 people in Delhi recovering from Covid-19.

In yet another positive factor for India while dealing with the pandemic, the Case Fatality Rate stood at 2.23% on Wednesday and it is lowest since 1st April 2020.

"A million recoveries from Covid-19 are significant and we can feel good about the numbers at this stage. However, they reflect a picture of the epidemic two to three weeks ago, where the vast number of infected symptomatic people were expected to recover eventually over a period of time," said Dr Preeti Kumar, Vice President of the Public Health Systems Support, public health foundation of India (PHFI), a public private partnership (PPP) initiative towards public health.

“We need to pay attention to the number of new cases and it is a cause for worry if these are high. A sustained fall in new cases, with high levels of testing and low positivity will provide an indication of a declining epidemic," she said.

The State/UT governments under the guidance of Centre are steadily ramping up testing to ensure prompt identification and isolation of covid-19 positive cases. With 4,08,855 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of Test Per Million (TPM) has increased to 12,858 and cumulative testing has crossed 1.77 crore.

The testing lab network in the country is also being strengthened with 1316 labs in the country; 906 labs in the government sector and 410 private labs.

Public health experts have said that the high recovery rates is heartening but the authorities also need to look at other measures to limit the spread of the disease such as focussing on asymptomatic patients, home isolation provisions and bringing more patients to hospitals for declaration of the disease.

“Majority of the covid-19 cases in India are mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic.Thereby silently spreading the disease to other community members. People are taking self medication by themselves unless the symptoms are deteriorating. More patients are turning up at hospitals whose source of infection cannot be traced which is a problem," said Dr Suneela Garg, director of community medicine at Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University who cited Stigma and discrimination as one of the major issue which refrain individuals from coming to the hospitals.

Garg argued that people have to be forthcoming in terms of disclosure to the health authorities so that necessary action can be undertaken.

“Apart from the above measures ,it is necessary to focus upon mental helath, stigma discrimination, gender issues and effective use of resources, she said adding that the Resident Welfare Associations and communities need to be well informed so that home based care becomes the ultimate solution for mild to moderate cases there by reducing the burden on health care systems.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via