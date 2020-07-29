Covid-19 recoveries in India cross 1 million

“Majority of the covid-19 cases in India are mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic.Thereby silently spreading the disease to other community members. People are taking self medication by themselves unless the symptoms are deteriorating. More patients are turning up at hospitals whose source of infection cannot be traced which is a problem," said Dr Suneela Garg, director of community medicine at Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University who cited Stigma and discrimination as one of the major issue which refrain individuals from coming to the hospitals.