The total recoveries in Karnataka stood at 1,05,599 as 6473 more were cured in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Tuesday that brings some relief to the health stricken and calamity-prone Karnataka.

The higher number of recoveries help bring some respite to the state that has seen the health crisis deteriorate.

Karnataka confirmed 6257 new covid- 19 cases on Tuesday that takes the total number in the state so far to 1,88,611 of which 79,606 are active.

The state government revised its discharge policy which now prescribes seven day home care as against 14 days previously for asymptomatic, mild and moderate patients.

"Clause of "14 days Home quarantine" for severe patient's after discharge has been deleted as per GOI guidelines," the state health department said on Tuesday.

Heavy rains, floods and landslides have added to the challenges of Karnataka and its deepening economic distress and acute fund crunch.

At least two people have died in Kodagu due to landslides and rescue operations have been hampered due to continuing rains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with chief ministers of the 10 most impacted regions in the country including Karnataka.

The cases have declined marginally in Bengaluru as 1610 persons tested positive. The situation, however, is rapidly declining in other districts of the state.

The total number of cases in the mineral-rich district of Ballari crossed the 11,000 mark as 736 more tested positive. The northern district of Belagavi crossed the 6000 mark as 575 tested positive, 276 in Dharwad, 243 in Dakshina Kannada, 238 in Mysuru, 219 in Udupi and 201 in Raichur.

All 30 districts reported new cases on Tuesday.

